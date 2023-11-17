Video: Nightmare for Northern Ireland as Finland make it two

International Football
Posted by

Daniel Hakans has made it two for Finland, putting them 2-0 up against Northern Ireland in a EURO Qualifying game.

Lovely footwork from Hakans as he wriggles away from four Northern Ireland players sets Finland on the attack, playing a one-two with his teammate before finishing first time on his left foot.

This win would see Finland remain in 4th spot on 15 points in Group H, whilst Northern Ireland would remain 5th with six points, with only one game left to play.

More Stories / Latest News
Pundit claims Sir Alex Ferguson has “had his day” and shouldn’t work with Ratcliffe
Jamie Carragher believes Everton points deduction is ‘excessive and not right’
Real Madrid’s Jude Bellingham crowned 2023 winner of prestigious award
More Stories daniel hakans

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.