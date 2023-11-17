Video: North Macedonia pull one back against Italy thanks to brilliant header

North Macedonia has pulled one goal back against Italy thanks to a brilliant header from Jani Atanasov.

Italy ran riot during the first half of their Euro Qualifier, scoring three goals in quick succession before the break.

Matteo Darmian opened the scoring for the Azzurri with a back post header before Federico Chiesa grabbed a stunning brace to put his side 3-0 up.

But North Macedonia aren’t going down without a fight as Atanasov has pulled one back right after the break.

Video courtesy of DAZN.