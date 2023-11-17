Video: Rice screamer ruled out by VAR

Declan Rice has had his screamer of a goal ruled out by VAR, keeping the scoreline at 2-0 for England against Malta.

Rice has had an absolute belter disallowed by VAR, as Harry Kane was stood in an offside position, and was deemed to have affected the goal keepers decision/view.

This would have been his third goal for the Three Lions in 47 appearances, however his tally will stay at two for now.