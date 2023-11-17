Video: Slovenia respond with Janza freekick

International Football
Slovenia have managed to equalise just four minutes after Denmark took the lead, with a lovely freekick from Erik Janza.

This goal takes Slovenia back to the top of their group, with both teams now joint on 20 points each. Only +1 goal difference separates Slovenia from Denmark at the top of Group H.

Denmark have been the better side, having 72% possession so far, and six shots (four on target). Slovenia have managed to score with their first shot of the game.

