Video: Wembley pays tribute to England and Man United legend Sir Bobby Charlton

Wembley paid tribute to the legendary Sir Bobby Charlton ahead of England’s match with Malta on Friday night.

The footballing idol passed away on 21 October and England fans wanted to show their respect to a man who did so much for his country.

Charlton helped the Three Lions to their only World Cup and is the third-highest goalscorer in the country’s history behind Harry Kane and Wayne Rooney. That is in addition to all the legendary achievements acquired at club level.

Wembley paid tribute to the football legend in a beautiful way on Friday and it can be seen below.