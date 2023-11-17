West Ham face competition for Chelsea flop in the transfer window

Ahead of the January transfer window, West Ham like many clubs across Europe will be assessing the options, and it appears that a former Chelsea flop could be of interest to the Irons.

One area where the Hammers have struggled this season is up front. Their total of 21 Premier League goals scored in 13 games is the second worst of the top 10 teams in the English top-flight.

Most of those goals have come from midfield as the club’s two main strikers, Michail Antonio and Danny Ings, have managed just two between them all season – both from Antonio – according to WhoScored.

Whether or not they make it to the knockout stages of the Europa League, it’s abundantly clear that David Moyes needs to bring in a striker with proven pedigree to help West Ham attack the second half of the campaign.

To that end, it makes no sense as to why they’ve a watching brief on Chelsea flop and current RB Leipzig man, Timo Werner.

The 27-year-old has managed a paltry two goals in 234 minutes of action this season per WhoScored – hardly likely to enthuse the London Stadium faithful.

90Min suggest that London rivals Crystal Palace and Fulham are both interested in a loan for a player that has, apparently, been hawked around to a number of Premier League sides.

West Ham’s interest hasn’t stretched that far – yet, though European football could swing any deal for them if and when Werner becomes available and assuming the east Londoners want to get a deal done.