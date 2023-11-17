West Ham United are looking to push for a new right-back in the upcoming transfer window.

According to a report by Football Transfers, the Hammers are interested in the services of Aaron Wan-Bissaka.

Wan-Bissaka joined Manchester United in the summer of 2019 and he has done a decent job for the Red Devils over the years. The 25-year-old didn’t get much game time under Erik ten Hag in the first half of the 2022-23 season. And, he was linked with a move away from the club throughout.

However, things took a turn in the second half and he managed to win over the Dutch manager. Wan-Bissaka was on the radar of West Ham during the summer but Ten Hag blocked a potential move.

However, the Hammers are considering returning for his services in the winter transfer window. They are in desperate need of a new right-back and they feel the United defender could be a great fit for them.

His current deal with United runs out in the summer of 2024. While the Red Devils have an option to extend his stay by another 12 months, they could still look to cash in on him if the right offer arrives.

West Ham could put forward a decent offer for the Manchester-based club as they are desperate for a new right-sided full-back. Vladimir Coufal is already 31 and his contract is running out in the summer of 2024.

While there is an option of another 12 months, the Hammers do not seem to be interested in extending his stay. Meanwhile, Ben Johnson is the other right-back and even his contract situation is not that great. The talks have stalled and there are differences between both parties over a new deal. As a result, they are desperate for a new full-back and Wan-Bissaka is a key target for them.