Aston Villa are keen to bring Tammy Abraham back to the Premier League.

That’s according to a recent report from Football Insider, who claims the Villains view the Roma man as a ‘top class forward’.

Having previously spent time at Villa Park, Abraham, 26, could now return to his old stomping ground more than five years after he left Chelsea on loan.

However, out with a long-term injury after tearing his anterior cruciate ligament in June, the English striker is not expected to return to action until the Spring of next year.

And although it remains unclear if Villa will pursue a deal in the January transfer window, or if they’ll wait until the summer, it seems Unai Emery has not been put off by the forward’s current injury woes.

Valued at around £35 million (TM) and with less than three years left on his contract, Roma’s number nine could be a shrewd option for any manager looking to bolster their attacking options.

During his time in Italy, Abraham, who has represented England on 11 occasions, has scored 36 goals and provided 12 assists in 107 games in all competitions.