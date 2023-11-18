Barcelona loanee Ansu Fati appears to have already made a decision on his future

Ansu Fati has really been enjoying himself of late at Brighton and Hove Albion, and is beginning to recapture the form that made him a breakout star at Barcelona.

The youngster is really beginning to find his groove with the Seagulls, and as WhoScored note, he has three goals, an assist and a man-of-the-match award in his last six games.

If he continues finding the back of the net for the Premier League outfit, Roberto De Zerbi would surely be keen to make his loan arrangement from the Catalan giants more permanent.

Ever since he suffered a serious knee injury which really stunted his progress, it’s been a long, hard road back to fitness for Fati, though he’s playing with a smile on his face again and that’s important.

Brighton have helped him to get his mojo back, and it hindsight, it was probably the best decision that Ansu and his representatives could’ve made.

However, his south coast sojourn would seem to be fleeting at best.

That’s because, according to Sport, the player wants to return to Barcelona at the end of the current season and prove his worth at the club.

The outlet go on to say that Fati believes he’s a better option coming in from the left side than Xavi has there currently.

Given he could likely make Barca a pretty penny in transfer fees, it’ll be a strong negotiation between all parties at the end of 2023/24, if Barca’s views don’t align with those of Fati and his representatives.