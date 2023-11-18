Brazil vs Argentina team news

Brazil (5th in World Cup Qualifying standings) take on Argentina (1st in World Cup Qualifying standings) in a World Cup Qualifier, at the Estadio do Maracana, on Wednesday 22nd of November, at 00:30 AM (GMT).

The last time these sides faced, it was a 0-0 draw in 2021.

Brazil lost their last World Cup Qualifier, losing 2-1 to Colombia. A brace from Luis Diaz for Colombia and a goal from Gabriel Martinelli for Brazil.

Argentina also lost their last World Cup Qualifier, losing 2-0 to Uruguay. Goals from Ronald Araujo and Darwin Nunez for Uruguay.

How to watch Brazil vs Argentina

Date: Wednesday, November 22nd, 2023

Kickoff: 00:30 AM (GMT)

TV Network: Not broadcast in UK

Venue: Estadio do Maracana

Team News:

Brazil will be without some key figures, with Neymar and Casemiro both missing to face Argentina, along with Vinicius Junior who picked up a thigh injury against Colombia.

Argentina look to have no new injury concerns, and have a fit squad to select from to face Brazil.

Predicted XI:

Brazil: Alisson, Royal, Marquinhos, Gabriel, Lodi, Raphinha, Guimaraes, Andre, Martinelli, Rodrygo, Pedro.

Argentina: Martinez, Tagliafico, Otamendi, Romero, Molina, Fernandez, Mac Allister, De Paul, Gonzalez, Alvarez, Messi.