Chelsea to rival Man United in race to sign Premier League striker

Chelsea have reportedly joined Manchester United in the hunt for Brighton and Hove Albion striker Evan Ferguson.

Ferguson, 19, made his Seagulls debut in August 2021 and has wasted no time in becoming one of the Premier League’s most exciting prospects.

Registering 15 goals in his first 43 games, across all competitions, including five in the Premier League already this season, the talented teenager is understandably beginning to attract the interest of some of the country’s biggest clubs.

Manchester United, whose striking woes need no explanation, have been heavily linked with a future approach, and according to a recent report from Football Insider, Mauricio Pochettino’s Chelsea are the latest club to join the race.

Despite the Republic of Ireland international recently signing a new contract until 2029, he is expected to follow the likes of Moises Caicedo and Alexis Mac Allister and become Brighton’s next big-money export.

When it comes to Chelsea’s pursuit, the Blues are thought to have a slight advantage over other clubs.

Chelsea’s Director of Global Talent and Transfers Paul Winstanley and chief analyst Kyle Macaulay are both ex-Brighton employees and could ‘hold a key role behind the scenes at Stamford Bridge’ when it comes to the Londoners targetting Ferguson.