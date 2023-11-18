According to The Athletic’s Phil Hay, Middlesbrough are likely to trigger the £1.5million option-to-buy clause in their loan deal for Sam Greenwood.

Greenwood was one of the several players loaned out by Leeds United manager Daniel Farke after he decided they are not part of his plans.

Fellow Championship side, Middlesbrough, ended up signing him on a loan where he has been on a decent form.

The 21-year-old has made 12 league appearances for them, and has scored four goals in his last 6 games.

The club have been impressed with his performances lately and as per the report, it is ‘highly likely‘ that Middlesbrough will trigger the option to purchase clause in his contract.

Greenwood is an extremely versatile player who can play as a number 10, as well as a central midfielder and also as a wide attacker.

He scored the winner against Leicester City last week with a stunning free-kick from almost 25-yards out.

Leeds could be selling a potential star in the making and would be doing so without making any profit having signed him from Arsenal for £1.5m.