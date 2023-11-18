‘Enough is enough’ Italian legend slams Arsenal midfielder after penalty miss

Jorginho missed his fourth successive penalty for his national team on Friday night during their European Championship qualifier.

The Italians are now only one point away from qualification for next year’s European Championships after a commanding 5-2 victory against North Macedonia.

The Azzurri got off to a flying start with Matteo Darmian opening the score thanks to a back post header before Federico Chisea put them 3-0 up with a brace just before the break.

North Macedonia almost staged an incredible comeback after Jani Atanasov grabbed two back but goals from Giacomo Raspadori and Stephan El Shaarawy put the Italians out of sight.

However, it could’ve been a more comfortable finish to the game if Jorginho had scored his first-half penalty, instead, his tame effort was saved by goalkeeper, Stole Dimitrievski.

The Arsenal midfielder is known for his unorthodox penalty run-up and his success rate but since his penalty was saved by Jordan Pickford in the final of Euro 2020, he has missed four for his country.

Former World Cup winner, Beppe Bergomi, slammed the 31-year-old and called for him to be removed from penalty duty.

‘With all due respect, Jorginho has to bow down to the evidence here and admit penalties are no longer for him,’ he told Sky Sport Italia via the Mirror.

‘That style of taking spot-kicks just does not work anymore and today we got confirmation beyond doubt.

‘He has to go to the coach and say let someone else take the next one,’