European giants have met with Arsenal star ahead of January transfer window

Arsenal midfielder Thomas Partey and his representatives have met with Juventus ahead of the January transfer window.

That is according to Foot Mercato, who reports that the Serie A giants have made their first move in trying to bring the Ghana international to Italy during the upcoming transfer window.

Juve have been long-term admirers of the 30-year-old and were linked with a move for the Arsenal star over the summer, reports the Daily Mail.

The Turin-based side lost Paul Pogba this year to a ban due to a failed drugs test and Partey is the man they want to replace the World Cup winner with in their squad.

Partey was a key member of Mikel Arteta’s side last season but not so much during the current campaign as the Ghana star has missed most of it due to injuries and is still not available until the New Year.

The 30-year-old’s contract at the Emirates expires in 2025, therefore, selling in 2024 would be the ideal option for Arsenal.

It is unlikely Mikel Arteta would sanction a move in January as it is mid-season and he would want a replacement. However, next summer, it is highly likely that the Ghana star will move on from the North London club.