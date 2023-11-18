Everton planning contract talks with Dominic Calvert-Lewin

Everton could open contract talks with Dominic Calvert-Lewin in the coming weeks.

That’s according to Football Insider, who claims the Toffees will look to fend off interest in the English striker from clubs in Saudi’s Pro League ahead of the January transfer window.

Set to enter into his contract’s final 18 months, Everton know they must reach a renewal agreement or risk losing their number nine for a heavily reduced fee in the summer.

Consequently, set to reward their joint top goalscorer with a new deal, Everton will be hoping the 26-year-old sees his long-term future at Goodison Park.

Friday’s breaking news that the Merseyside club have been docked 10 points by the Premier League for financial rule breaches could influence the striker’s decision though.

Now odds-on favourites to be relegated after dropping down to 19th in the table, Calvert-Lewin may opt against the prospect of playing Championship football next season.

During his seven years at Goodison Park, Calvert-Lewin, who has represented England on 11 occasions, has scored 64 goals in 220 games in all competitions.