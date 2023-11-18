Exclusive: Newcastle and West Ham-linked ace “will leave” in January says Romano

There’s some potentially good news ahead for either West Ham or Newcastle United, after a striker linked with both clubs was said to be leaving their current employers in January.

For both the Magpies and the Hammers, the need for a striker is becoming more acute by the week.

Eddie Howe’s side have been devastated by injuries, and the 14 that they currently have (Premier Injuries) include front men Callum Wilson and Alexander Isak.

West Ham’s problem is completely different in that neither of their main two front men – Michail Antonio and Danny Ings – are injured, but they’ve only found the net twice this season, and both of those goals were scored by Antonio, per WhoScored.

One of the brightest South American prospects is Santos’ 20-year-old Brazilian attacker, Marcos Leonardo.

South American football expert, Tim Vickery (via CaughtOffside), linked the east Londoners with the player, whilst Football Espana note the interest of Real Madrid, Sevilla, Newcastle and Roma.

Fabrizio Romano, speaking to CaughtOffside for his exclusive Daily Briefing column, has given hope to those clubs with his latest transfer update on the player.

“He will leave Santos in January and the price could be around €20m, but it’s a complicated package that could include add-ons, percentage on future sale etc,” he said.

“Roma wanted him last August but they had three bids rejected, and now it’s a very open race.”

At just €20m, Marcos Leonardo would almost certainly represent a bargain in today’s market, even if he happens to be a player for the longer rather than short term.