Fabrizio Romano says a ‘centre-back expected to leave Chelsea’ amidst Badiashile rumours

With another transfer window looming, Chelsea might be expected to be one of the busier clubs once again.

A feature of Todd Boehly’s ownership has been just how involved the Blues have been during each window, including making some record-breaking purchases and having a huge clear-out of playing staff in order to lower wages and comply with Financial Fair Play.

Mauricio Pochettino is the latest manager given the task of steadying the ship at Stamford Bridge, though he too could find difficulties if those above him are going to continue to move the goalposts in terms of who the Argentinian will have available and at his disposal.

Rumours of interest in Benoit Badiashile aren’t seemingly without foundation, though as Fabrizio Romano noted, speaking to CaughtOffside for his exclusive Daily Briefing column, it’s another centre-back that will be leaving Chelsea this winter.

“Guys, what I’m hearing is that the only centre-back expected to leave Chelsea is still Trevoh Chalobah,” he said.

“Chelsea invested big money last year in Badiashile, so letting him go on the cheap is something that they’re absolutely not considering.

“It’s true that Milan appreciate the player but at the moment for Chelsea the idea is very clear; the only player leaving in January is Trevoh Chalobah.”

Given what’s happened in recent windows, there’s a school of thought that suggests that apart from a few big names in the Blues squad, others have a sale price and, should Boehly be minded, he’ll take advantage.

Perhaps the strength of Pochettino’s own position at the club will be seen by the way in which he can set the narrative in terms of buying and selling rather than being at the behest of club decisions.

For now, in any event, Badiashile remains a Chelsea player.