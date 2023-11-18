Father of key Liverpool star says his son’s dream is to play for Barcelona

The father of Liverpool star Luis Diaz has admitted that his son’s dream is to play for Barcelona in the future and has thanked both Liverpool and Porto for how they have treated him.

The Diaz family have been through a lot recently following the kidnapping of both the footballer’s parents and they experienced a beautiful moment this week as the winger scored a brace to help Colombia beat Brazil in front of his family.

At club level, Diaz has been a key player for Liverpool ever since he joined the Premier League club from Porto back in January 2022.

The 26-year-old is a mainstay on the left wing for Jurgen Klopp and has played 61 matches for the Reds so far. The Colombian has a contract at Anfield until 2027 but how much longer will he be in England as the winger dreams of Barcelona?

Speaking about his son to Win Sports, Luis Diaz’s father has said: “It is true that Luis is a loyal Barcelona fan and it would be his dream to go there.

“So far I would like to thank Porto and Liverpool for the way they welcomed him and received him. Luis is a player who finds it easy to win over because of the way he is, because of his humility, his work, his dedication, he is a very disciplined player, thank God.

“There would be no problem if Luis came to Barcelona because it is a top team and one of the best in the world.”

One day Diaz can hopefully realise his dream and put on a Barcelona shirt but in the near future, that will not happen.

The Catalan club currently have severe financial issues and Liverpool would not give up a player of Diaz’s importance without a large transfer fee in return.