Former Chelsea boss Mourinho set to raid his old club for defensive pair

The January transfer window can’t come soon enough for a number of clubs, with Chelsea expected to once again be amongst the busier teams.

Aside from any incoming business that Mauricio Pochettino might like to do, there’s a question of which players are surplus to requirements at Stamford Bridge.

Though owner, Todd Boehly, doesn’t appear to be short of funds, allowing one or two players to leave could well help the club stay within the bounds of Financial Fair Play, and to that end, there’s a chance of deals getting across the line.

According to Calciomercato (h/t Metro), former Blues manager, Jose Mourinho, appears set to raid his old club for a pair of out-of-favour defenders.

There’s some certainty to Trevoh Chalobah leaving west London in January, and Fabrizio Romano, speaking to CaughtOffside for his Daily Briefing column, underlined that.

“At the moment for Chelsea the idea is very clear; the only player leaving in January is Trevoh Chalobah,” he said.

Sarr has barely played for the Blues since signing for them in 2020, and as Metro note, he hasn’t made any of the match day squads this season.

Therefore, a switch to Serie A is surely something that could appeal to both of them, particularly as they’d be playing for one of the most storied Italian teams in Roma.

It isn’t clear yet how much any transfer fee for either player would be, but if the Giallorossi firm up their interest, the deals would appear to suit all parties.