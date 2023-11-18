Fulham hoping to beat Chelsea to signing of versatile attacker

Fulham are set to rival Chelsea in the race for Club Brugge attacker Antonio Nusa.

That’s according to a recent report from Football Insider, who claims the Cottagers are hopeful they can fend off long-term interest from Chelsea and bring the talented forward to Craven Cottage in January.

Nusa, 18, is a top talent. He joined Club Brugge two years ago and has already become one of Europe’s hottest prospects. The talented teenager became the Champions League’s youngest-ever goalscorer after he netted on his competition’s debut in a 4-0 away win against Porto last year.

And having already caught the eye of Chelsea, who are thought to be long-time admirers of the Norway international, interest in Nusa is beginning to mount with Fulham the latest side to include him on their shortlist.

The Cottagers desperately need to replace Aleksandar Mitrovic, who recently joined Saudi Pro League side Al-Hilal, and Brugge’s Nusa, who has scored two goals and provided three assists already this season, seems to be the player Marco Silva sees as the right fit for the job.

Currently valued at around £20 million (TM) but with four years left on his contract, Fulham will know they will need to lean on their financial power if they’re to bring the 18-year-old to Craven Cottage during the mid-season window.