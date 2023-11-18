Future events could see Everton deducted a further nine points following recent punishment

Everton were handed a record 10-point deduction by the Premier League on Friday and things could potentially get worse for the Merseyside club.
The Toffees were punished with an instant 10-point deduction by the Premier League for breaches of the division’s Profit and Sustainability Rules, which leaves Sean Dyche’s side down in 19th place on four points.
According to the Daily Mail, things could get even worse for Everton as other English clubs are considering legal action against the Toffees.
Burnley, Leicester and Leeds – who have all been relegated from the Premier League in recent years – are understood to be preparing a legal claim for £100 million each, which is based on the loss of Premier League income as a result of Everton staying up ahead of them.
The clubs are unlikely to win their case but in a future where they do, Everton could face another deduction if they are unable to pay the sum of money asked for.