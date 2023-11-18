Future events could see Everton deducted a further nine points following recent punishment

Everton were handed a record 10-point deduction by the Premier League on Friday and things could potentially get worse for the Merseyside club.

The Toffees were punished with an instant 10-point deduction by the Premier League for breaches of the division’s Profit and Sustainability Rules, which leaves Sean Dyche’s side down in 19th place on four points.

According to the Daily Mail, things could get even worse for Everton as other English clubs are considering legal action against the Toffees.