Gareth Southgate provides injury update on Marcus Rashford

Gareth Southgate is confident Marcus Rashford came away from England’s match against Malta unscathed.

The Manchester United winger, who started during the Three Lions 2-0 victory over Malta on Friday evening, was subbed off through injury in the second-half after colliding with teammate Trent Alexander-Arnold.

Chelsea’s Cole Palmer replaced the United attacker for the game’s final 30 minutes but Southgate has eased concerns over the winger’s latest problem.

“I think he’s probably OK,” the England boss said, as quoted by Simon Peach.

“But we just thought given the nature of the collision it was a chance to get Cole (Palmer) into the game. I haven’t assessed too much but I think he was OK when he came off.”

Rashford’s injury would have undoubtedly caused concern with Erik Ten Hag, who is dangerously close to running out of options on the left wing.

Although the Dutchman has Jadon Sancho among his options, with the 23-year-old not expected to play for the club again following a public falling out, Ten Hag would not want to be in a situation where he is forced to rely solely on 19-year-old Alejandro Garnacho.

Therefore, suggestions that Rashford is likely to be fit and able to immediately return to action for his club once the season resumes next weekend will come as a minor boost to United in what has otherwise been a disappointing campaign.