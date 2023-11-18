‘I was angry’ – Villa man left embarrassed by latest defeat

Luckily for Aston Villa they are flying high in the Premier League because one of their international stars has suffered one of the worst defeats of his career.

Any defeat for club or country is generally hard to shake but after a while, players move on mentally to the next game and go again.

For those in the lower leagues eg the English Championship, there are so many games to get through that players in those teams don’t have time to wallow in their own self pity.

In any event, Robin Olsen appears to be beside himself after Sweden’s incredible 3-0 loss against Azerbaijan.

“I was angry. But what happened must stay in there (the dressing room). Believe me, I said something, but we keep it in there,” he was quoted as saying by Aftonbladet.

“We should be ashamed. I am ashamed. At the same time, it hurts like hell to stand here with a result like this.

“[…] With all due respect to Azerbaijan, but to lose this game with these numbers, it shouldn’t happen.”

Quite how such a result will affect him when he’s back at his club is anyone’s guess.

That said, he is very much the understudy to Emi Martinez. So much so that he’s only managed one appearance, against Burnley, so far in the 2023/24 Premier League season, according to transfermarkt.

Certainly, Olsen needs to maintain the mentality required to be a success at Premier League level, just incase Martinez were to get injured on duty for either club or country.

It’s clearly a result that no one in the Swedish side will want to be reminded about in future either.