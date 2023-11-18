Italy team news vs Ukraine

Ukraine (3rd in EURO Qualifying Group C) take on Italy (2nd in EURO Qualifying Group C) on Monday 20th of November, at the BayArena, at 19:45 PM (GMT).

The last time these sides faced, Italy beat Ukraine 2-1. A brace from Davide Frattesi for Italy, and a goal from Andriy Yarmolenko.

Ukraine won their last EURO Qualifier, beating Malta 3-1. Goals from Artem Dovbyk, Mykhaylo Mudryk and an own goal for Ukraine, and a goal from Paul Mbong for Malta.

Italy also won their last EURO Qualifier, beating North Macedonia 5-2. Goals from Mateeo Darmian, Federico Chiesa (x2), Giacomo Raspadori and Stephen El Shaarawy for Italy, and goals from Jani Atansov (x2) for North Macedonia.

How to watch Ukraine vs Italy

Date: Monday, November 20th, 2023

Kickoff: 19:45 PM (GMT)

TV Network: Not broadcast in UK

Stream: Viaplay

Venue: BayArena

Team News:

Italy will be without Di Lorenzo, Manuel Locatelli, Davide Calabria, Alex Meret, Rafael Toloi, Destiny Udogie, Giorgio Scalvini, Gianluca Mancini all out through injury.

Predicted XI:

Ukraine: Trubin, Mykolenko, Matviyenko, Zabarnyi, Karavayev, Zinchenko, Sydorchuk, Mudryk, Sudakov, Vanat, Dovbyk.

Italy: Donnarumma, Dimarco, Acerbi, Gatti, Darmian, Frattesi, Cristante, Barella, Chiesa, Raspadori, Berardi.