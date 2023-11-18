Liverpool eye up a move for sensational Argentina defender

Liverpool is reportedly interested in signing Argentina defender Valentin Barco during next summer’s transfer window.

Jurgen Klopp’s side are in desperate need of defensive reinforcements after suffering several injuries to an already depleted back line.

With Andy Robertson currently out, reports have emerged from Calciomercato that Liverpool is interested in signing Boca Juniors fullback, Barco.

The 19-year-old has caught the attention of several prominent clubs throughout Europe with the likes of Manchester City and Chelsea reportedly interested in him last summer.

But if Liverpool want to secure the signature of Barco they will have to fight off Juventus who are also keen on the Argentine.

The teenager has impressed at Boca Juniors both in attack and defence as he has shown his ability to cross a ball is just as good as his ability to win it.

He grabbed one goal and four assists in 30 appearances last season, establishing himself as one of the hottest prospects in South America.

Although Robertson is expected back early next year after suffering a shoulder injury, Barco could be the perfect player to succeed the 29-year-old in the coming years.