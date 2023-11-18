Man City in race against time to change terms of Erling Haaland’s contract

Erling Haaland’s agent, Rafaela Pimenta, certainly put the cat amongst the pigeons this week regarding her client’s future at Man City.

“Erling is the master of own destiny, always,” she said to Relevo (h/t Fabrizio Romano on X).

“He will always do what’s good for him and for Man City. When they all are open to make a change, it will happen. Erling will always be respectful.

“For sure respect has to be on both club and player side. I’ve no doubts, Man City will respect him.

“If something has to happen one day, we will agree on every step together with the club. It’s always about respect”

The Norwegian striker’s current deal ends in 2025, and as 90Min report, Real Madrid and Barcelona are still interested in bringing him to Spain.

Furthermore, though there doesn’t to be any panic at this point, it’s clear that Man City are in a bit of a race against time to get any new terms or a higher release clause sorted, making it more difficult for potential buyers to acquire him.

With Kylian Mbappe expected to move to Los Blancos next summer, a switch to Barcelona 12 months later would ignite a battle that would be comparable to the Messi v Ronaldo clashes of the past decade.

Were Madrid able to afford Haaland, seeing him play alongside the French World Cup winner, assisted by the likes of Jude Bellingham, Arda Guler et al would surely place Los Blancos back at the pinnacle of world football.

For now, City will need to work hard and fast to persuade Haaland that, in fact, his future remains on the blue side of Manchester.

If he can come out and put any rumours to bed, then there’s no story here, however, all the while he remains silent, those rumours will continue.