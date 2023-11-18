Man City add £47 million Saudi Pro League star to January midfield shortlist

Manchester City are reportedly interested in bringing Ruben Neves back to the Premier League.

That’s according to a recent report from Football Insider, who claims Pep Guardiola is a ‘huge fan’ of the Portuguese midfielder.

Despite only joining Al-Hilal from Wolves for a reported £47 million (Sky Sports) in the summer, Neves, 26, is a candidate to leave the Saudi Pro League ahead of time.

Despite also being wanted by Newcastle United as Eddie Howe looks to replace the suspended Sandro Tonali, the former Wolves man is unlikely to move to St. James’ Park due to new Premier League rules which are set to prevent the Magpies from using their ownership links to secure a deal.

And that could pave the way for Guardiola’s side to make an approach as the Cityzens prepare for Kalvin Phillips’ exit — another player heavily linked with Newcastle United.

During his time in the Premier League, Neves, who has three years left on his contract at Al-Hilal, registered 21 goals and nine assists in 177 games.