Man City receive big boost ahead of Liverpool clash as injury concern for major star deemed “not serious”

Man City and Pep Guardiola have received a huge boost ahead of their crucial clash with Liverpool next Saturday as it has been revealed that Erling Haaland’s ankle injury is not serious.

There were fears over the striker’s fitness after the Norway star suffered a re-occurrence of an ankle issue during the current international break.

However, it has now been revealed by the national team’s medical staff that the player’s ankle problem is “not serious”.

The Norway national team doctor, Ola Sand, has revealed via talkSPORT: “The injury is not serious.

“But he is in so much pain and somewhat restricted function, that the Scotland game unfortunately comes a little too early.”

Haaland will miss Norway’s match with Scotland on Sunday as the 23-year-old will rest ahead of Man City’s big game with Liverpool on Saturday.

This is great news for Man City fans and Guardiola as the striker will be crucial in the match against Jurgen Klopp’s side.

Haaland is City’s biggest goal threat and so far this season has netted 17 times in 18 appearances for the Premier League champions.