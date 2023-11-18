Man United ready to join Newcastle in race for Bundesliga centre-back

Manchester United are ready to join the race for Bayer Leverkusen star Jonathan Tah but will face competition from two of their Premier League rivals.

Erik ten Hag has been in the market for a central defender since the summer but failed to bring one to Old Trafford as Harry Maguire stayed at the club.

The England star has worked his way back into the Dutch coach’s plans but the Man United manager would still like to strengthen that area of the pitch in his squad.

According to a report via Transfer News Live, Newcastle and West Ham are also interested in Tah, who could cost just £20m in January.

? Manchester United are set to battle Newcastle and West Ham for the signing of Bayer Leverkusen’s £20m-rated defender Jonathan Tah. (Source: Sun Sport) pic.twitter.com/5GyfnGoD2k — Transfer News Live (@DeadlineDayLive) November 18, 2023

Tah has played every match for Bayer Leverkusen this season in the Bundesliga and is a key part of Xabi Alonso’s side.

The 27-year-old is out of contract in Germany in 2025, therefore, Leverkusen would ideally want to sell him in 2024 if they can’t agree a new deal.

The defender would be a great addition to any of the aforementioned teams as they all are in need of a new centre-back. Newcastle may need the 27-year-old the most as Eddie Howe is without Sven Botman for a long period of time due to his current injury.