Manchester City may have a replacement for Pep Guardiola already lined up

Manchester City may have a ready-made replacement for Pep Guardiola already lined up in Girona boss Michel Sanchez.

Girona who are owned by the City Football Group have been the surprise team in the La Liga this season as they currently sit on top of the league, two points above Real Madrid and 4 points above Barcelona.

They have won 11 games in the league, drawing one and losing one, and have won 5 games in a row now.

The stunning form has garnered praise for the young manager with the club sporting director Quique Carcel claiming that his manager has all the qualities to take over the reigns from Pep at City one day.

He said (via Mundo Deportivo):

“[Sanchez] has the talent to lead a big club like Manchester City [but] still needs time to get there to this type of benches.

“City plays football that Míchel, with a smaller club, is being able to do. Although for him to train them, a lot of coordination has to happen, like Pep making the decision to leave.

“[He’s] happy in the team, with a contract and with the desire to continue making the project great. The pressures in Girona are different from those he may have on a bigger bench.”

Pep Guardiola has established himself as one of the greatest managers in the history of the league since coming to City. He has led City to an incredible 16 trophies, including a historic treble last season.

He has won everything there is to win with the club. His current contract expires in 2025 and there is a possibility that he may not renew his contract.

The 48-year-old is already in contact with Guardiola to learn from him. Whenever he does decide to call time at City, Michel could be one of the names that could succeed him.