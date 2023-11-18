Match of the Day pundit has sympathy for Jurgen Klopp following Premier League decision

Liverpool have been chosen once again for the Premier League’s early Saturday slot following the international break and one Match of the Day pundit has sympathy for Jurgen Klopp.

The Reds will face title rivals Manchester City in their first league game after the current international period at the Etihad on November 25 and it will once again kick-off at 12.30pm.

This has been a touchy subject for Jurgen Klopp over the years as it does not allow his players, especially those travelling back from South America, to recover properly.

Liverpool have been handed early kick-offs after all four international breaks in 2023, which is very unfair considering other teams constantly avoid being put in this slot.

In the build-up to the huge game, Arsenal legend and Match of the Day pundit Ian Wright voiced his displeasure at the timing of the game for a different reason.

Speaking about Liverpool and Man City clashing early on Saturday, Wright says he feels sorry for Klopp and would have preferred the match to be played at a later time.

“I feel sorry for Jurgen Klopp,” the former striker said on the Kelly and Wrighty show via the Liverpool Echo. “A game of that magnitude and how good it is, I’d have loved for that to be in the evening.”

The game is a huge one for both sides as it could decide who wins the Premier League come May and the World’s eyes will be on the Etihad next Saturday.