Newcastle may have an edge over top 4 rivals to sign 28-goal attacker in January

According to 90min, Newcastle and Tottenham both have eyes on Jota ahead of the January transfer window.

The former Celtic man joined Saudi side Al-Hilal for £25million in the summer but the move has not worked out for him due to squad complications.

An influx of foreign players in the team ended up exceeding the Saudi Pro League quota and the winger ended up being sidelining from the SPL squad.

The resulted in reports linking him with a move away in the summer only including a move to Spurs but that did not work out.

He is being linked with a move to Tottenham once again with the club keen on signing a new attacker in January.

But Newcastle have entered the race for him as per the report, following the injuries to Miguel Almiron and Harvey Barnes.

Considering both clubs are owned by the Saudi PIF, Newcastle might have an advantage to sign him over Spurs.

However, Jota is reportedly more inclined toward a move to Tottenham due to his previous association with manager Ange Postecoglou.

Having played under the Australian during his time at Celtic and scoring 28 goals under him, Jota could reunite with the manager who previously brought out his best form.

Regardless of which club he joins, Jota’s arrival would undoubtedly strengthen the attack of either team.