Newcastle open to surprise Bruno Guimaraes swap deal involving Brazil teammate

Despite being one of the club’s most loved players, Newcastle United could reportedly swap Bruno Guimaraes with another Brazilian.

That’s according to recent reports, which claim the Magpies are open to allowing Guimaraes to leave St. James’ Park in the coming windows and could bring in Barcelona’s Raphinha in exchange.

These surprise reports come shortly after the Magpies agreed a contract extension with the South American midfielder.

The player’s new deal is thought to include a £100 million release clause, but with Barcelona valuing Raphinha at around £61 million, should an agreement materialise, the Spanish giants would probably be expected to stump up some cash in addition to the winger.

During his first 18 months in England’s northeast, Guimaraes, who has five years left on his deal, has directly contributed to 19 goals in 74 games in all competitions.

