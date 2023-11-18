According to Football Insider, Newcastle United are weighing up a move for in-form Stuttgart striker Serhou Guirassy.

Guirassy has been identified as someone who is attainable by the Newcastle chiefs as they look to bolster their attack.

Newcastle have Jacob Murphy out with a long-term injury while the growing list of injuries now includes Alexander Isak, Callum Wilson, Miguel Almiron and Harvey Barnes.

This has lead to the Magpies prioritising another attacker in the January window with the club already linked with the likes Jota and now Guirassy.

The report stats that the Guinea international “ticks a lot of boxes” for Newcastle and has a £15m release clause in his contract which is not a problem for them.

The 27-year-old is on fire this season, having scored 15 goals in the Bundesliga so far in just 9 games.

His spent last season on loan at Stuttgart before joining them on a permanent deal in the summer.

In 38 appearances since signing for the German club he as scored an incredible 30 goals and assisted another 4.