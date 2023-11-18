Newcastle’s ambition could see Eddie Howe splash £122m on highly-rated pair

Though they will need to keep within the bounds of Financial Fair Play, Newcastle’s lofty ambitions under the Saudi Public Investment Fund (PIF) are clear.

The Magpies upward trajectory is continuing, though their immediate ambitions may have to be given a rain check as they currently have 14 players out injured (Premier Injuries) with some important Premier League and Champions League games on the horizon.

Whether or not they negotiate the games this side of Christmas successfully, it appears almost certain that they will enter the transfer market when it opens in January.

Eddie Howe continues to be backed in that regard by the owners, and PIF will understand that, injuries or not, Howe still needs to be given the right tools to do the job if they want him to bring the success they crave to St. James’ Park.

To that end, Portuguese outlets O Jogo and Record (h/t TeamTalk) are reporting that the Magpies could be looking to make a double swoop for Sporting pair, Goncalo Inacio and Ousmane Diomande.

TeamTalk note that their combined release clauses total €140m/£122m, so it would represent a huge outlay from the Newcastle board.

Unless they’re able to general significant income to balance out the spend, the likelihood is that buying both players will have to wait.

Injuries could still ensure that one of the pair has to be secured in January, with the other perhaps following in the summer.

