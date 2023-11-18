Northern Ireland vs Denmark team news

Northern Ireland (5th in EURO Qualifying Group H) take on Denmark (1st in EURO Qualifying Group H) on Monday 20th of November, at the Windsor Park Stadium, at 19:45 PM (GMT).

The last time these sides faced, Denmark beat Northern Ireland 1-0. The only goal of the game being scored by Jonas Wind in the 47th minute.

Northern Ireland lost their last EURO Qualifier, losing 4-0 to Finland. Goals from Joel Pohjanpalo, Daniel Hakans, Teemu Pukki and Robin Lod for Finland.

Denmark won their last EURO Qualifier, beating Slovenia 2-1. Goals from Joakim Maehle and Thomas Delaney for Denmark, and a goal from Erik Janza for Slovenia.

How to watch Northern Ireland vs Denmark

Date: Monday, November 20th, 2023

Kickoff: 19:45 PM (GMT)

TV Network: Not broadcast in UK

Stream: Viaplay

Venue: Windsor Park

Team News:

Northern Ireland will be without key defender Jonny Evans through injury, as well as Shea Charles through suspension after his two yellow cards against Slovenia.

Denmark will be without Ellias Jelert, Simon Kjaer and Manchester United duo Rasmus Hojlund and Christian Eriksen through injury.

Predicted XI:

Northern Ireland: Hazard, Toal, Ballard, McNair, Hume, Saville, Charles, Lewis, McCausland, Price, Magennis.

Denmark: Schmeichel, Kristiansen, Vestergaard, Christensen, Andersen, Maehle, Delaney, Norgaard, Hojbjerg, Wind, Poulsen.