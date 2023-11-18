‘Not an easy time’ – Fabrizio Romano’s exclusive update on Timo Werner’s potential Premier League return

Things have really gone from bad to worse for Timo Werner at RB Leipzig, the former Chelsea forward enduring a nightmare in the 2023/24 season.

WhoScored note he has just two goals across the whole campaign so far, and his place at RB Leipzig this season has often been taken by the likes of Benjamin Sesko and even Xavi Simons.

The only realistic option for the former Chelsea flop, now 27 years of age, is a move away, and as 90Min note, he has apparently been offered to the Premier League and that Fulham, Crystal Palace and West Ham are interested in his services.

However, that information doesn’t tally with that of transfer expert and CaughtOffside columnist, Fabrizio Romano.

“Despite rumours, I have to say no, honestly, I didn’t hear that he’s being offered to other clubs,” he said when speaking to CaughtOffside for his exclusive Daily Briefing column.

“Some Premier League clubs have asked about his situation as it’s not an easy time for him at Leipzig, but I don’t have any confirmation yet on club names as it’s purely early stages, nothing concrete yet.”

Of course, things can and often do change, and if Werner wants to kick-start his fading career, then leaving Leipzig would appear to be the only option available to him at this moment.

Seemingly devoid of confidence in front of goal, the German international needs to find a club where his skill set is perfectly complimentary to that which said club already has in situ.

One of the most natural and feared goal scorers when he was at Leipzig first time around, things have gradually got worse for Werner.

However, he’s still got plenty of time to reverse the narrative.