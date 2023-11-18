Peak sh**housery as Sergio Ramos presents Shakira with the awards for songs full of disses aimed at Gerard Pique

Colombian singer Shakira claimed victory at the Latin Grammy Awards, bagging three prestigious prizes during the recent ceremony.

How is that football related you ask? Well, she is the ex of Spain and Barcelona legend Gerard Pique. They were together for 11 years before splitting up last year and it is fair to say the break up was an ugly one.

Both Pique and Shakira have aimed digs at each other in public with Shakira using her music as her weapon.

Several of her recent singles appear to be swipes aimed at Pique. But it was her track, ‘Bzrp Music Sessions, Vol. 53,’ that notably secured the coveted ‘Best Song of the Year’ award.

In an unexpected turn, Pique’s former Spain teammate and El Clasico rival, Sergio Ramos, was the one that came to present the award to Shakira.

Ramos and Pique won the World Cup and Euros with Spain, but clashed fiercely in the heated contests between Real Madrid and Barcelona over a number of years as the two clubs battled it out year in year out for the biggest prizes.

Whoever thought of the idea of Ramos giving Shakira the award for an album full of jibes at Pique a year after their breakup is a shi*h*****y king!