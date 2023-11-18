Premier League side will find it hard to sign former Chelsea flop in January

Premier League outfit Fulham have been linked with a move for RB Leipzig’s Timo Werner but the West London club will find it hard to sign the former Chelsea star in January.

Marco Silva is on the lookout for a new striker during the winter window and the German star could be a possible option as he is out of favour at Leipzig.

The 27-year-old has started just two out of a possible 11 Bundesliga games this season and is clearly down Marco Rose’s pecking order.

This has caught the attention of Fulham but according to Football Insider, the Cottagers are likely to pursue other options in January due to the money involved in any potential deal.

The report states that Werner is on wages in excess of £150,000-a-week at Leipzig and that is a figure Fulham cannot afford. The Bundesliga side would have to contribute heavily to any potential loan deal in order to make it happen.

A straight loan with subsidised wages would interest Fulham but other options are more attractive at present.

Werner has already had a spell in England with Fulham’s rivals Chelsea and it is fair to say the German forward flopped massively at Stamford Bridge.

The 27-year-old returned to Leipzig in the hope of rediscovering the form he showed at the German club during his first spell but that has not worked out either as the former Blues star has a crucial decision regarding his career ahead of him.