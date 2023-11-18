Former Tottenham player and pundit Alan Hutton believes Eric Dier’s career at Spurs is now over.

Eric Dier failed to impress Ange Postecoglou in the summer and has fallen down the pecking order since then.

Summer signing Micky van de Ven along with Cristian Romero have formed a formidable partnership at the back for the first 10 games with the duo among the best in the league.

Dier made his first appearance for the Spurs this season against Chelsea two weeks ago when he came on to replace Brennan Johnson following Romero’s red card.

And with Micky suffering a hamstring injury which will see him out of action for the foreseeable future, Dier got another chance against Wolves with the Spurs veteran starting his first game of the campaign. It ended in a 2-1 defeat with him being blamed for both the goals.

After his recent performances, Hutton has now claimed that his career with Spurs is practically over and the club will be looking to bring in a defensive reinforcement in January.

He told Football Insider:

“If I’m totally honest, I think Tottenham will want to bring someone else in.

“With van de Ven and Romero there, who have you got there that’s going to come in?

“There’s a lot of players that have been there for a number of years now and it’s not quite worked out. Dier’s been there for nine years now and you would think his Tottenham career is now over considering the last few weeks.

Levy reportedly wants to get rid of the 29-year-old in January in order to receive some transfer fee for him instead of risk losing him on a free in the summer.

And while it was initially suggested that Dier would prefer to stay until the end of the season and leave on a free to keep his options open, an interest from Bayern could sway his decision.

Any move away would of course depend on whether Spurs can sign a stand-in for the injured Dutch defender. Failure to sign an adequate centre-back in the upcoming transfer window would lead to Spurs keeping Dier for the rest of the season and losing him on a free.

Dier has been a loyal servant to Tottenham having been at the club since 9 years, making 362 appearances during that time, scoring 13 and assisting 12.