Reporters believe 23-year-old is finished at Leeds United

Posted by

Brenden Aaronson is one of 11 Leeds United players out on loan.

The American playmaker is spending this season with Bundesliga side Union Berlin, and although The Athletic’s Phil Hay has continually maintained he expects the midfielder to return to Elland Road and fight for his place, the German media are far from convinced.

More Stories / Latest News
Tottenham ace subject to January bid from Saudi Pro League
England team news vs North Macedonia
Chelsea to rival Man United in race to sign Premier League striker

Aaronson’s loan deal does not include the option to buy, so regardless of what happens in January or the summer, he will be sent back to his parent club but the German media feel his lack of physicality will prevent Daniel Farke from persisting with him.

The 23-year-old, who was signed from RB Salzburg in 2022, has featured in 40 games for Leeds, across all competitions, directly contributing to just four goals along the way.

More Stories Brenden Aaronson

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.