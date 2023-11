Spain team news vs Georgia

Spain (1st in EURO Qualifying Group A) take on Georgia (4th in EURO Qualifying Group A) on Sunday 19th of November, at the Jose Zorrilla Stadium, at 19:45 PM (GMT).

The last time these sides faced, Spain thrashed Georgia 7-1. Goals from Alvaro Morata (x3), Dani Olmo, Nico Williams, Lamine Yamal and an own goal for Spain, and a goal from Giorgi Chakvetadze for Gerogia.

Spain won their last EURO Qualifier, beating Cyprus 3-1. Goals from Lamine Yamal, Mikel Ozyarzabal and Joselu for Spain, and a goal from Kostas Pileas for Cyprus.

Georgia drew their last EURO Qualifier, drawing 2-2 with Scotland. A brace from Khvicha Kvaratskhelia for Georgia, and goals from Scott McTominay and Lawrence Shankland for Scotland.

How to watch Spain vs Georgia

Date: Sunday, November 19th, 2023

Kickoff: 19:45 PM (GMT)

TV Network: Not broadcast in UK

Stream: Viaplay

Venue: Jose Zorrilla Stadium

Team News:

Spain will be without the likes of Aymeric Laporte, Kepa Arrizabalaga, Alejandro Balde, Marco Asensio, Pedri and Ansi Fati who are not in the squad.

Predicted XI:

Spain: Simon, Carvajal, Le Normand, P. Torres, Garcia, Gavi, Rodri, Ruiz, F. Torres, Morata, Fati.

Georgia: Mamardashvili, Azarovi, Kashia, Kvirkvelia, Gocholeishvili, Kvaratskhelia, Gagnidze, Aburjania, Lobjanidze, Mikautadze, Kiteishvili.