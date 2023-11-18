Sweden team news vs Estonia

International Football
Sweden (3rd in EURO Qualifying Group F) take on Estonia (5th in EURO Qualifying Group F) on Sunday 19th of November, at the Friends Arena, at 17:00 PM (GMT).

The last time these sides faced, Sweden smashed Estonia 5-0. Goals from Viktor Gyokeres, Dejan Kulusevski, Alexander Isak, Robin Quaison and Viktor Claesson for Sweden.

Sweden lost their last EURO Qualifier, losing 3-0 to Azerbaijan. Goals from Emin Makhmudov (x2) and Renat Dadasov securing the victory.

Estonia all lost their last EURO Qualifier, losing 2-0 to Austria. Goals from Konrad Laimer and Philipp Lienhart securing the win and three points for Austria.

How to watch Sweden vs Estonia

  • Date: Sunday, November 19th, 2023
  • Kickoff: 17:00 PM (GMT)
  • TV Network: Not broadcast in UK
  • Stream: Viaplay
  • Venue: Friends Arena

Team News:

Sweden will be without key figure Alexander Isak who is out through injury, whilst the rest of the side should remain familiar with no other key injuries.

Predicted XI:

Sweden: Olsen, Krauth Lindelof, Helander, Sema, Svanberg, Cajuste, Gustafson, Forsberg, Kulusevski, Gyokeres.

Estonia: Hein, Sinyavskiy, Mets, Paskotsi, Tamm, Miller, Poom, Vetkal, Tunjov, Vastsuk, Anier.

