Tottenham ace subject to January bid from Saudi Pro League

Ever since Ange Postecoglou took over at Tottenham things have been on an upward trajectory for the White Hart Lane outfit.

In the space of 13 Premier League games the entire mood around the club appears to have turned, and even the loss of free-scoring captain, Harry Kane, hasn’t seen the positivity bubble burst.

A couple of recent losses notwithstanding, Spurs once again have a clear identity and way of playing, and it’s evidently got the thumbs up from the north London faithful.

One player who isn’t perhaps enjoying himself as much as he would like is striker, Richarlison.

The Brazilian had previously admitted that he was suffering from mental health issues, and his bravery in coming forward was wholeheartedly supported by his manager at the time.

This is an outstanding response from Ange Postecoglou on mental health and the issues Richarlison has been facing. pic.twitter.com/E3qW4iMqQK — Craig (@CraigCelt) September 15, 2023

Just two goals in 11 appearances this season, per WhoScored, hints at the anguish the striker is going through on the pitch too.

It’s perhaps with that in mind that Football Insider quote a well placed source as saying that the move “hasn’t worked out for all parties.”

The outlet also suggest that the Brazilian has been the subject of approaches from the Saudi Pro League.

However, Tottenham are believed to want to keep hold of the player for the foreseeable future and a move away from the club is highly unlikely to happen in January in any event.