Video: Arsenal’s Kai Havertz scores for Germany whilst playing as a left-back

Germany coach Julian Nagelsmann shocked a lot of German fans as Kai Havertz started their friendly match with Turkey as a left-back.

The Arsenal star normally occupies the forward areas or the number eight role but for some reason, Nagelsman saw it fit to start the 24-year-old on the left of a back four – with a natural left-back on the bench.

However, the idea has paid off as Havertz has scored the opening goal of the match within the first five minutes.

The Arenal star finished off an impressive Germany move as Leroy Sane set the goal up for the former Chelsea star to finish with his right foot.

