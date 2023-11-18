Video: France score three goals in quick succession to make it 7-0

France is currently 7-0 up against Gibraltar as they run riot in Nice.

Many expected Les Bleus to take their foot off the gas against Gibraltar but they have done anything but as they currently lead 7-0 after just one half of football.

It looked bad for their opponents after having a man sent off and conceding a Kylian Mbappe penalty just minutes later but three consecutive goals since have made it a nightmare night for Gibraltar.

Jonathan Clauss scored a screamer from outside the box before a Kingsley Coman weak foot finish made it six.

Substitute, Youssouf Fofana then grabbed the seventh with another stunning long-range strike.

Video courtesy of TUDN

Video courtesy of T1 Direct

Video courtesy of T1 Direct

