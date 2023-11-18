Video: France score three goals within the first 15 minutes against Gibraltar

France didn’t waste any time during their European Qualifier against Gibraltar scoring three goals in just 15 minutes.

With Didier Deschamp’s men already qualified as Group B winners, the pressure is off as they face Gibraltar who are currently bottom with 0 points.

But they haven’t taken this game lightly as they burst into a two-goal lead after just four minutes on the clock.

The deadlock was broken by an Ethan Santos own goal before Marcus Thuram doubled the lead one minute later.

Then just 10 minutes later, Warren Zaire-Emery turned home a Kingsley Coman cross to make it three.

🚨🚨| GOAL: France lead! Ethan Santos scores an Own Goal!! France 1-0 Gibraltar. pic.twitter.com/f0OUGzkBDm — TTS. (@TransferSector) November 18, 2023

Video courtesy of Live Sports.

𝗔𝗻𝗼𝘁𝗵𝗲𝗿 𝗳𝗼𝗿 𝗟𝗲𝘀 𝗕𝗹𝘂𝗲𝘀! 🔥 Marcus Thuram pushes the ball into the back of the net👊 2-0 | #FRAGIB | #FiersdetreBleus pic.twitter.com/rcBLsYtCXV — French Team ⭐⭐ (@FrenchTeam) November 18, 2023

🚨🚨| GOAL: France have THREE inside 17 minutes. France 3-0 Gibraltar pic.twitter.com/SxDRa5buoh — CentreGoals. (@centregoals) November 18, 2023

Video courtesy of TF1 Direct