Video: France score three goals within the first 15 minutes against Gibraltar

International Football
France didn’t waste any time during their European Qualifier against Gibraltar scoring three goals in just 15 minutes.

With Didier Deschamp’s men already qualified as Group B winners, the pressure is off as they face Gibraltar who are currently bottom with 0 points.

But they haven’t taken this game lightly as they burst into a two-goal lead after just four minutes on the clock.

The deadlock was broken by an Ethan Santos own goal before Marcus Thuram doubled the lead one minute later.

Then just 10 minutes later, Warren Zaire-Emery turned home a Kingsley Coman cross to make it three.

