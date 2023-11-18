Video: Olivier Giroud’s incredible bicycle kick goal seals France’s historic 14-0 win against Gibraltar

In an astonishing display of dominance, France ran riot against Gibraltar in a 14-0 victory, setting a new men’s European Championship qualifying record.

Kylian Mbappe scored a hat-trick, including a stunning goal from nearly halfway across the pitch.

Warren Zaire Emery who became the youngest player to represent the country scored a goal on his debut but got injured in the process cutting his night short.

Other goal-scorers included Marcus Thuram, Jonathan Clauss, Kingsley Coman (x2), Youssouf Fofana, Adrien Rabiot, Ousmane Dembele and Olivier Giroud (x2).

The former Arsenal and Chelsea striker’s second was an incredible bicycle kick goal from close range.

It was an aesthetically pleasing goal to watch as the 37-year-old executed the acrobatic effort perfectly to seal off the historic win in style.

Watch below:

 

