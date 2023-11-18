Video: Palace chairman offers update on potential Man United pursuit of Dougie Freedman

Manchester United’s need for a sporting director is acute, with Crystal Palace’s Dougie Freedman one of a few names being thrown into the hat for the job.

The Telegraph (subscription required) linked Freedman amongst a handful of candidates that also included legendary player, Paolo Maldini.

Fabrizio Romano, speaking to CaughtOffside for his Daily Briefing column, suggested that Paul Mitchell was actually the favourite, and Palace chairman, Steve Parish, speaking on the Rest is Football podcast, appeared to rule Freedman out of the running.

‘”You would have to get into the minds of those people (Manchester United decision makers) wouldn’t you,” he said.

“I certainly don’t think there’s been any conversations. It’s flattering for the club.”

Pictures from Rest is Football

