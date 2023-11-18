Video: Wout Weghorst scores a stunning goal to give Netherlands the lead vs Ireland

Wout Weghorst has scored a stunning goal to give Netherlands the lead against Ireland.

The striker beat two defenders with a brilliant turn as he received the ball from de Vrij near the half-way line and continued to his run before unleashing a powerful strike straight to the top right corner giving the goalkeeper no chance to save it.

Watch the brilliant skill and strike below:

The Burnley man joined Manchester United on loan last January but failed to make an impact scoring only 2 goals in 31 appearances.

He is currently at German side Hoffenheim on loan where he has scored 3 goals and assisted 1 in 11 games.

